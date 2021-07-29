ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Jefferies Financial Group upgraded the stock from an underperform rating to a hold rating. Jefferies Financial Group now has a $240.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $170.00. ResMed traded as high as $265.62 and last traded at $265.45, with a volume of 13976 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $264.24.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on RMD. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ResMed from $223.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on ResMed from $229.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America cut ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $216.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.33.

In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $307,809.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.01, for a total value of $484,824.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,374 shares of company stock worth $8,699,930 in the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ResMed by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,989,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,744,184,000 after buying an additional 168,141 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,100,828 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $601,623,000 after purchasing an additional 19,574 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,594,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $502,128,000 after purchasing an additional 56,193 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,726,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $335,034,000 after purchasing an additional 476,477 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,417,988 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,164 shares during the period. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $38.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $234.55.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 14.79%. The business had revenue of $768.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.47 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

