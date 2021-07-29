Resideo Technologies (REZI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Resideo Technologies has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 2.01%. Resideo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Resideo Technologies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Resideo Technologies stock opened at $28.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.58. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.47 and a beta of 2.57. Resideo Technologies has a 52-week low of $9.79 and a 52-week high of $32.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

In other news, Director Nina Richardson sold 2,120 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $62,815.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.