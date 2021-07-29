Research Analysts Offer Predictions for PCB Bancorp’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PCB)

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for PCB Bancorp in a research note issued on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.42.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 29.64%.

PCB has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of PCB Bancorp from $13.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

NASDAQ:PCB opened at $17.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. PCB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.20 and a 12 month high of $18.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PCB Bancorp by 7.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 938,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,080,000 after purchasing an additional 68,212 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in PCB Bancorp by 130.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 104,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 59,375 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in PCB Bancorp by 192.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 28,538 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 26.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 75,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 15,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in PCB Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.47% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This is an increase from PCB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

PCB Bancorp Company Profile

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

