Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Six Flags Entertainment Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) – Equities researchers at Wedbush increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Six Flags Entertainment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 26th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.36. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.03 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.00) earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist upped their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Macquarie upped their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Six Flags Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.70.

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $42.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.97. Six Flags Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $16.06 and a fifty-two week high of $51.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIX. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 195,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,440,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Wilson Taylor Brooks sold 2,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $114,833.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,031.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

