Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Heartland BancCorp’s Q4 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:HLAN)

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Heartland BancCorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.24 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.23. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Heartland BancCorp’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.90 EPS.

Get Heartland BancCorp alerts:

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Heartland BancCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HLAN opened at $92.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $184 million, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.69. Heartland BancCorp has a 52-week low of $64.00 and a 52-week high of $96.52.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $2.508 per share. This is an increase from Heartland BancCorp’s previous dividend of $2.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.71%. Heartland BancCorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.24%.

About Heartland BancCorp

Heartland BancCorp operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts. It also provides various lending solutions comprising home mortgage loans; personal loans, such as home equity and personal unsecured loans, as well as automobile, boat, motorcycle, power sport vehicle, recreational vehicle, and trailer loans; commercial and residential real estate loans, construction loans, small business administration loans, and working capital lines of credit and equipment financing; participation loans; financial solutions for various markets; and agribusiness lending solutions.

Featured Story: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Heartland BancCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland BancCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.