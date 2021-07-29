Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Price Target Raised to $258.00 at Craig Hallum

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) had its price objective hoisted by Craig Hallum from $251.00 to $258.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $237.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $235.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.26 and a beta of 0.86. Repligen has a twelve month low of $137.15 and a twelve month high of $240.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.84.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.27. Repligen had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $162.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Repligen’s revenue was up 86.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Repligen will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 285 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.85, for a total value of $50,402.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,467,557.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 710 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.29, for a total transaction of $122,325.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,555 shares in the company, valued at $4,230,580.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,564 shares of company stock valued at $6,360,741. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in Repligen by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

