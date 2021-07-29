Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 29,430 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Renewable Energy Group worth $10,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in REGI. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 272.1% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 163.8% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.10 price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Monday. Truist cut their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI started coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Renewable Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.65.

In other news, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 1,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $122,738.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey Stroburg sold 9,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $685,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 200,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,020,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 51,614 shares of company stock worth $3,369,494 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGI stock opened at $61.87 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.06 and a 1-year high of $117.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 0.73.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.70. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $539.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.29 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

