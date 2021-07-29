Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $777.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) to post $777.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $600.00 million to $1.09 billion. Renewable Energy Group posted sales of $545.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 42.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will report full year sales of $2.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $3.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $3.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Renewable Energy Group.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $539.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.29 million. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 7.26%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on REGI. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.65.

In related news, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 10,389 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total value of $664,168.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 71,818 shares in the company, valued at $4,591,324.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher D. Sorrells sold 10,000 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $620,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,320,609.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,614 shares of company stock valued at $3,369,494 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 60.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 272.1% in the first quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 163.8% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGI traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,571. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 4.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 0.73. Renewable Energy Group has a 12-month low of $27.06 and a 12-month high of $117.00.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

