Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Renasant had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $109.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ RNST opened at $35.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.27. Renasant has a 1 year low of $20.89 and a 1 year high of $46.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.66.

In related news, EVP James W. Gray sold 9,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $346,593.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,146.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RNST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Renasant in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.60.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

