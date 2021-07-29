Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Renasant had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $109.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Renasant stock opened at $35.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.66. Renasant has a 12 month low of $20.89 and a 12 month high of $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RNST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Renasant in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Renasant presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

In other Renasant news, EVP James W. Gray sold 9,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $346,593.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,146.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

