Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 214,400 Shares of Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) by 84.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Braskem were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Braskem during the first quarter worth about $32,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Braskem by 225.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Braskem during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Braskem during the first quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Braskem during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BAK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised Braskem from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Braskem in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.33.

Shares of BAK opened at $23.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.75 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.31. Braskem S.A. has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $25.09.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Braskem S.A. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells chemicals, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, butene-1, benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

