Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 15,391 Shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) by 35.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,391 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.14% of RBB Bancorp worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RBB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in RBB Bancorp by 142.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 134,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 79,044 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in RBB Bancorp by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,250,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,339,000 after acquiring an additional 77,822 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in RBB Bancorp by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 149,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 66,247 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in RBB Bancorp by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after acquiring an additional 53,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in RBB Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $776,000. 32.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RBB Bancorp stock opened at $23.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $466.79 million, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.95. RBB Bancorp has a one year low of $10.71 and a one year high of $25.74.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 24.77%. Equities analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. RBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 30.95%.

RBB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised RBB Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.88.

In related news, EVP David Richard Morris sold 9,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total transaction of $202,070.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,438.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 21.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

