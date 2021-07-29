Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 12,842 Shares of MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAC) by 126.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,842 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.40% of MMA Capital worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MMA Capital by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 254,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,798,000 after acquiring an additional 19,030 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of MMA Capital by 101.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of MMA Capital by 40.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 27,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 7,939 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of MMA Capital by 9.3% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of MMA Capital by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MMAC opened at $27.39 on Thursday. MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.35 and a 12 month high of $28.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.33 million, a PE ratio of 46.42 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 5.83.

MMA Capital (NASDAQ:MMAC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The financial services provider reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter. MMA Capital had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 19.93%. The company had revenue of ($5.42) million during the quarter.

MMA Capital Company Profile

MMA Capital Holdings, Inc focuses on infrastructure-related investments. It focuses on debt associated with renewable energy, bond, and real estate investments. The company was formerly known as MMA Capital Management, LLC and changed its name to MMA Capital Holdings, Inc in January 2019. MMA Capital Holdings, Inc was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

