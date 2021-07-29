Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) by 25.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Oportun Financial were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 93,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oportun Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Oportun Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NASDAQ OPRT opened at $21.04 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.42. The company has a market cap of $588.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.30 and a beta of 1.41. Oportun Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $10.94 and a twelve month high of $22.90.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $135.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.13 million. Oportun Financial had a negative return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 5.17%. Oportun Financial’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Oportun Financial Co. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

