Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Holdings in AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:AGE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:AGE) by 212.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 330,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 224,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in AgeX Therapeutics were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NYSE:AGE opened at $1.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.44. The stock has a market cap of $51.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.34. AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $3.93.

Get AgeX Therapeutics alerts:

AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter.

AgeX Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics targeting human aging and degenerative diseases. Its technology platforms include PureStem, UniverCyte, iTR, and HyStem. The company was founded by Michael D. West in 2017 and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:AGE).

Receive News & Ratings for AgeX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgeX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.