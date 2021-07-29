Relx (NYSE:RELX) Hits New 12-Month High at $29.55

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.55 and last traded at $29.55, with a volume of 10554 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.45.
A number of brokerages recently commented on RELX. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $57.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.23.
Relx Company Profile (NYSE:RELX)
RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.
Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract
Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.