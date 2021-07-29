Relx (NYSE:RELX) Hits New 12-Month High at $29.55

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.55 and last traded at $29.55, with a volume of 10554 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.45.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RELX. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $57.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Relx by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 192,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 26,758 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Relx in the first quarter valued at $231,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Relx by 23.7% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Relx by 25.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in Relx by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 27,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 12,417 shares during the last quarter. 4.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

