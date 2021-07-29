Rejuvel Bio-Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUUU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Rejuvel Bio-Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUUU) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 9,900.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 345,081,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NUUU opened at $0.00 on Thursday. Rejuvel Bio-Sciences has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.00.

About Rejuvel Bio-Sciences

Rejuvel Bio-Sciences, Inc develops technology products and services into early and mainstream technology products and services. Through its subsidiaries, it develops and manufactures a line of skin care products and provides environmental management solution that use electron particle accelerator technology.

