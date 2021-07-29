Reinvent Technology Partners (NYSE:RTP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Reinvent Technology Partners (NYSE:RTP) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 82,579 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 580,817 shares.The stock last traded at $9.97 and had previously closed at $9.98.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.97.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RTP. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners in the 1st quarter worth $29,392,000. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners by 749.4% during the first quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 849,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,621,000 after acquiring an additional 749,400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners during the first quarter valued at $5,217,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $3,730,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $2,040,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.43% of the company’s stock.

Reinvent Technology Partners does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search for a target business operating in the technology sectors.

