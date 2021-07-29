Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Reduces Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group decreased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,504 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total value of $170,500.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,422 shares in the company, valued at $50,598,960.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 3,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.44, for a total transaction of $995,935.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 24,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,144,970.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ACN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Accenture from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Cowen increased their price objective on Accenture from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.44.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $1.27 on Thursday, reaching $317.58. 27,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,992,828. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.87. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $210.42 and a 52 week high of $321.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.09.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.