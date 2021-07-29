Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Raises Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 513 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Columbia Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 15.2% during the first quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 9,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 505.1% during the first quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 5,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915 shares during the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 49.5% during the first quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 32,940 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,468,000 after purchasing an additional 10,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 21.5% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA stock traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $197.95. 258,892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,845,572. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $179.67 and a 12 month high of $319.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $212.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $535.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.80.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.90.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

