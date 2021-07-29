Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Invests $960,000 in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,582 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $960,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 812.5% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 260.0% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 4,720.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 241 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $4,500,579.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 156,524 shares in the company, valued at $30,077,651.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total value of $357,388.11. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,002,021.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,274 shares of company stock worth $6,228,147. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW traded down $5.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $197.70. 15,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,102,254. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.16. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.58 and a 52-week high of $212.41.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 41.97%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous special dividend of $2.00. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 45.09%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TROW. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.08.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

