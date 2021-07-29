Regions Financial Co. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Regions Financial in a research report issued on Sunday, July 25th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.46. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Regions Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup started coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.29 price target for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.04.

RF stock opened at $19.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.78. The company has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. Regions Financial has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $23.81.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.24. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 38.28%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 59.62%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RF. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1,538.3% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 72.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

