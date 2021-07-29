Redburn Partners Reiterates Sell Rating for Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT)

Redburn Partners reiterated their sell rating on shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a $170.00 target price on the stock.
Several other analysts also recently commented on SPOT. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a peer perform rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. decreased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Spotify Technology from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $310.14.
SPOT stock opened at $223.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $40.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.71 and a beta of 1.53. Spotify Technology has a 12 month low of $211.10 and a 12 month high of $387.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.65.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,933,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 390.4% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 165.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.73% of the company’s stock.
About Spotify Technology
Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.
See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?
Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.