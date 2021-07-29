Redburn Partners Reiterates Sell Rating for Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT)

Redburn Partners reiterated their sell rating on shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a $170.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SPOT. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a peer perform rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. decreased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Spotify Technology from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $310.14.

SPOT stock opened at $223.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $40.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.71 and a beta of 1.53. Spotify Technology has a 12 month low of $211.10 and a 12 month high of $387.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.65.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.36. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a negative return on equity of 20.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,933,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 390.4% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 165.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

