Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.80 EPS

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.80, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Red Rock Resorts had a positive return on equity of 13.46% and a negative net margin of 5.44%.

Shares of NASDAQ RRR traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.97. The stock had a trading volume of 21,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,374. Red Rock Resorts has a one year low of $10.66 and a one year high of $46.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -41.48 and a beta of 2.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.32.

Several brokerages recently commented on RRR. Truist raised their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.60.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

