Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Truist Securities from $54.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 46.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet downgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Red Rock Resorts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.64.

RRR stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.92. 31,364 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 822,374. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.32. Red Rock Resorts has a 1-year low of $10.66 and a 1-year high of $46.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.75 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.80. Red Rock Resorts had a positive return on equity of 13.46% and a negative net margin of 5.44%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 23,102.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 23,102 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,285,000. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 7,285,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,433,000 after purchasing an additional 194,537 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,423,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,350,000 after purchasing an additional 653,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 132,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 56,300 shares during the last quarter. 54.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

