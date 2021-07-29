Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Trading Down 11.2%

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) was down 11.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $29.35 and last traded at $29.49. Approximately 8,423 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 341,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.21.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RXRX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Recursion Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.28.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($1.09). The firm had revenue of $2.56 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

