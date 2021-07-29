Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RKT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 73 on September 15th

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 73 ($0.95) per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock opened at GBX 5,569 ($72.76) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 6,428.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.26, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.77. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of GBX 5,496 ($71.81) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,816 ($89.05). The stock has a market cap of £39.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.97.

In related news, insider Elane Stock acquired 241 shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 5,706 ($74.55) per share, for a total transaction of £13,751.46 ($17,966.37).

RKT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,500 ($97.99) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,385 ($109.55) to GBX 8,500 ($111.05) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 7,800 ($101.91) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,200 ($107.13) to GBX 8,000 ($104.52) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

