Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.19 Per Share

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of 0.186 per share on Wednesday, September 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This is an increase from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18.

OTCMKTS RBGLY opened at $15.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12-month low of $15.45 and a 12-month high of $21.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.17.

RBGLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,009.50.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

