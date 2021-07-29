Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from 8,200.00 to 8,000.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Reckitt Benckiser Group from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4,009.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS RBGLY opened at $15.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of $15.45 and a 52-week high of $21.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.17.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.4663 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.59%. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s payout ratio is currently 61.90%.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

