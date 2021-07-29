Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) Price Target Cut to GBX 7,100 by Analysts at Credit Agricole

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) had its price objective cut by Credit Agricole from GBX 7,800 ($101.91) to GBX 7,100 ($92.76) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Agricole’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,500 ($97.99) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 9,000 ($117.59) to GBX 8,500 ($111.05) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 7,800 ($101.91) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,500 ($111.05) to GBX 7,870 ($102.82) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,200 ($107.13) to GBX 8,000 ($104.52) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 7,424.29 ($97.00).

Shares of LON RKT traded up GBX 34 ($0.44) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 5,553 ($72.55). The company had a trading volume of 1,908,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,339. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 6,428.30. The company has a market cap of £39.65 billion and a PE ratio of 33.39. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of GBX 5,050 ($65.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,816 ($89.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.26, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.77.

In other news, insider Elane Stock purchased 241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 5,706 ($74.55) per share, for a total transaction of £13,751.46 ($17,966.37).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

