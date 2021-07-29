Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 9,800 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a GBX 9,800 ($128.04) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,350 ($82.96) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,050 ($79.04) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,800 ($101.91) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 8,500 ($111.05) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Reckitt Benckiser Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 7,568.33 ($98.88).

Reckitt Benckiser Group has a twelve month low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6,356.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

