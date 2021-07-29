Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI):

7/14/2021 – Levi Strauss & Co. is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

7/12/2021 – Levi Strauss & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $36.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/9/2021 – Levi Strauss & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $34.00 to $35.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/9/2021 – Levi Strauss & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $32.00 to $34.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/9/2021 – Levi Strauss & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $36.00 to $40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/9/2021 –

7/9/2021 – Levi Strauss & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $29.00 to $32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/6/2021 – Levi Strauss & Co. had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

7/3/2021 – Levi Strauss & Co. was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Levi Strauss & Co. designs and markets jeans, casual wear and related accessories for men, women and children under the Levi’s(R), Dockers(R), Signature by Levi Strauss & Co.(TM) and Denizen(R)brands. Its products are sold through chain retailers, department stores, online sites and brand-dedicated retail stores and shop-in-shops. Levi Strauss & Co. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

6/9/2021 – Levi Strauss & Co. was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Levi Strauss & Co. designs and markets jeans, casual wear and related accessories for men, women and children under the Levi’s(R), Dockers(R), Signature by Levi Strauss & Co.(TM) and Denizen(R)brands. Its products are sold through chain retailers, department stores, online sites and brand-dedicated retail stores and shop-in-shops. Levi Strauss & Co. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $26.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.85 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.13. Levi Strauss & Co. has a one year low of $11.91 and a one year high of $30.84.

Get Levi Strauss & Co alerts:

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 156.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, major shareholder Peter E. Jr. Haas sold 71,173 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $2,155,830.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,854.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jenny J. Ming sold 14,546 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $436,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 595,804 shares of company stock valued at $17,033,385. 5.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEVI. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $14,917,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 686,371 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $13,783,000 after acquiring an additional 145,156 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,760 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 297,760 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $5,980,000 after acquiring an additional 13,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $763,000. 17.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.