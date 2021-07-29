Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Plans $0.24 Jul 21 Dividend

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) announced a jul 21 dividend on Tuesday, July 13th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2355 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th.

Realty Income has raised its dividend by 10.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 27 consecutive years. Realty Income has a dividend payout ratio of 193.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Realty Income to earn $3.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.83 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.9%.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $70.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.75. Realty Income has a 52 week low of $57.00 and a 52 week high of $71.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.90.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $442.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.59 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 3.17%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Realty Income will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,353.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on O. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.17.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

