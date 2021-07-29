Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) Cut to “Hold” at TD Securities

Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) was downgraded by TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Real Matters from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Real Matters from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Real Matters from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Get Real Matters alerts:

OTCMKTS:RLLMF opened at $10.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.65. Real Matters has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $24.51.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Real Matters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Matters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.