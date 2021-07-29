Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.85-4.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $64.4-65.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $65.39 billion.Raytheon Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.850-$4.000 EPS.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $87.64. 292,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,616,945. Raytheon Technologies has a 1-year low of $51.92 and a 1-year high of $89.98. The firm has a market cap of $132.78 billion, a PE ratio of -48.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 74.73%.

RTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.77.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,655,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $392,701.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at $6,416,244.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,952 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,059 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

