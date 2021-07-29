Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Holdings Reduced by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,781,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,930 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Raytheon Technologies worth $137,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 18,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Weybosset Research & Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $392,701.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,416,244.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 101,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,952 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,059 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Langenberg & Company raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.50.

RTX opened at $87.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $132.12 billion, a PE ratio of -48.72, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.46. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $51.92 and a 1-year high of $89.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.78.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 74.73%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

