Raymond James Upgrades Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) to “Strong-Buy”

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) was upgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $19.00 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $12.00. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 37.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. TD Securities raised shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.93.

NYSE:AR opened at $13.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 4.75. Antero Resources has a one year low of $2.56 and a one year high of $15.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 27.95% and a positive return on equity of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Antero Resources will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AR. Appaloosa LP acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,192,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,215,738 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $93,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884,853 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 526,462 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388,758 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,045,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 1,431.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,130,862 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $21,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

