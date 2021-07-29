Raymond James Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $34.64 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $36.00. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered Continental Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet raised Continental Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Siebert Williams Shank raised Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Continental Resources from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.62.

Shares of NYSE:CLR opened at $34.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.86. Continental Resources has a 12-month low of $11.09 and a 12-month high of $40.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.39.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Continental Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Continental Resources will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Pat Bent sold 7,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $216,684.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellis L. Mccain sold 27,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $835,661.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 82.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,972,057 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $128,626,000 after purchasing an additional 870,128 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Continental Resources by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,222,846 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $109,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,084 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Continental Resources by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,582,053 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $92,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,582 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Continental Resources by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,746,005 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $45,171,000 after purchasing an additional 161,508 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Continental Resources by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,478,923 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $38,260,000 after purchasing an additional 37,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

