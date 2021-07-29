Raymond James Reaffirms Buy Rating for Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR)

Raymond James reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has a $23.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $20.00.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capstar Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Capstar Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Capstar Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.00.

CSTR opened at $21.24 on Monday. Capstar Financial has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.79%. Research analysts expect that Capstar Financial will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.90%.

In other Capstar Financial news, CFO Denis J. Duncan purchased 9,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.13 per share, with a total value of $203,693.20. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,317.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Denis J. Duncan purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $168,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSTR. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 297.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 82.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 9.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial during the first quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

