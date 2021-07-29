Raymond James Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Hydro One Limited (TSE:H)

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) – Analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hydro One in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.45. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hydro One’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$32.00 price objective on shares of Hydro One in a report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Hydro One has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$30.25.

H stock opened at C$30.52 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$30.48. The stock has a market cap of C$18.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.84, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Hydro One has a 12 month low of C$26.38 and a 12 month high of C$31.11.

Hydro One (TSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$1.81 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.2663 per share. This is a boost from Hydro One’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Hydro One’s payout ratio is presently 33.59%.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

