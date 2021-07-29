Raymond James Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Fortis in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $2.40 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.43. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.17. Fortis had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Fortis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.83.

Shares of FTS stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.99. 4,664 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,210. The stock has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.24. Fortis has a 12 month low of $38.49 and a 12 month high of $47.02.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Fortis by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 30,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 10,277 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Fortis by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 154,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,696,000 after buying an additional 19,034 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Fortis by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,885,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,778,000 after buying an additional 24,100 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Fortis by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 168,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortis during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.59% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

