Raymond James Boosts FirstService (TSE:FSV) Price Target to C$232.00

FirstService (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) had its price target increased by Raymond James to C$232.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC lowered FirstService to a neutral rating and set a C$222.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of FirstService to C$235.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TD Securities increased their price target on FirstService to C$239.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of FirstService in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$236.00.

Shares of FirstService stock opened at C$234.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$212.41. FirstService has a fifty-two week low of C$147.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$239.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.74.

FirstService (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.45. The firm had revenue of C$900.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$847.22 million. Equities analysts anticipate that FirstService will post 4.2299998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.224 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.70%.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

