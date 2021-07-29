Ratan Capital Management LP Raises Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Ratan Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Cintas makes up approximately 1.9% of Ratan Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Ratan Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cintas were worth $16,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,577,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $537,169,000 after purchasing an additional 42,760 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,048,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $357,878,000 after acquiring an additional 407,000 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 272.3% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 825,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,710,000 after acquiring an additional 603,659 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,109,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 551,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.04% of the company’s stock.

CTAS stock traded up $4.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $394.44. 3,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,047. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $369.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $295.52 and a fifty-two week high of $395.85. The company has a market cap of $41.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.50.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.30%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CTAS. Robert W. Baird upgraded Cintas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $389.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $333.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $395.44.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

