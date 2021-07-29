Ratan Capital Management LP Purchases New Holdings in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRCU)

Ratan Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRCU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the first quarter worth about $143,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the first quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the first quarter worth about $199,000.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.50. The stock had a trading volume of 12,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,136. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $14.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.88.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company is based in Menlo Park, California.

