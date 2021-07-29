Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) PT Raised to $37.00 at Oppenheimer

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.66% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Radware from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Colliers Securities upgraded Radware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.40.

RDWR opened at $32.27 on Thursday. Radware has a 1 year low of $21.66 and a 1 year high of $32.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.30, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.29.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. Radware had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 4.27%. On average, equities analysts predict that Radware will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDWR. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Radware by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,660,008 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $73,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,913 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Radware in the first quarter worth about $26,393,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Radware by 262.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 461,244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,029,000 after purchasing an additional 334,097 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in Radware by 799.8% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 284,488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,419,000 after purchasing an additional 252,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Radware by 139.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 364,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,509,000 after purchasing an additional 212,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

