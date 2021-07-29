Quixant (LON:QXT) Price Target Raised to GBX 225 at Canaccord Genuity

Quixant (LON:QXT) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 225 ($2.94) in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.33% from the stock’s current price.

QXT traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 167.50 ($2.19). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,413. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 161.18. Quixant has a 12 month low of GBX 101 ($1.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 170 ($2.22). The firm has a market cap of £111.30 million and a PE ratio of -52.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25.

Get Quixant alerts:

In other news, insider Francis Small acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 162 ($2.12) per share, with a total value of £48,600 ($63,496.21).

Quixant Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of gaming platforms and display solutions for the gaming and slot machine industry. The company designs, develops, and delivers electronic displays into the industrial marketplace; and offers gaming displays, such as floating and standard gaming monitors, and button decks.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Quixant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quixant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.