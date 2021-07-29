Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.020-$0.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.01 billion-$1.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $983.82 million.Qualtrics International also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.030-$-0.010 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:XM traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.12. The stock had a trading volume of 13,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,662,567. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.93. Qualtrics International has a 1-year low of $29.36 and a 1-year high of $57.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.20.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $249.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Qualtrics International’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Qualtrics International will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on XM. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.83.

In related news, insider Ryan S. Smith sold 176,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $6,258,139.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,623,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,365,647.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO John Thimsen sold 5,718 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $228,720.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,176,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,077,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 230,214 shares of company stock worth $8,193,838. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

