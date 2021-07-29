Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Stock Holdings Increased by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $5,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth $223,801,000. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 251.4% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,560,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,012,000 after buying an additional 1,116,000 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 17.7% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,224,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $954,510,000 after buying an additional 784,371 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,501,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,735,904,000 after buying an additional 437,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 578,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,199,000 after buying an additional 265,523 shares in the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Qorvo from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Qorvo from $183.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Qorvo from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Qorvo from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Qorvo from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.86.

Qorvo stock opened at $190.34 on Thursday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.03 and a 12 month high of $201.68. The firm has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $186.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.64.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.28, for a total transaction of $102,830.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,515,616. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 10,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $1,820,535.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 169,275 shares in the company, valued at $29,951,518.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,948 shares of company stock worth $4,865,933. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

