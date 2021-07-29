Qbao Achieves Market Cap of $420,288.52 (QBT)

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 28th. One Qbao coin can now be purchased for about $0.0064 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Qbao has traded up 0% against the US dollar. Qbao has a total market capitalization of $420,288.52 and approximately $59,329.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000167 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000035 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Qbao

Qbao (CRYPTO:QBT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 coins. The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao . Qbao’s official message board is medium.com/@Qbao2339 . Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Qbao is qbao.fund

Buying and Selling Qbao

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qbao should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qbao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

