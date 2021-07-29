Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Reduced by Analyst

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of TPI Composites in a research note issued on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.35. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for TPI Composites’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.66.

NASDAQ:TPIC opened at $39.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.18 and a beta of 1.58. TPI Composites has a 52 week low of $24.02 and a 52 week high of $81.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.13.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $404.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.90 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 13.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPIC. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in TPI Composites in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TPI Composites in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in TPI Composites by 251.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in TPI Composites in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Thomas J. Castle sold 25,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total value of $1,249,540.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,284.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William E. Siwek sold 2,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $94,593.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,773,009.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 220,355 shares of company stock valued at $10,044,534. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

